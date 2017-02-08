McCrath and his 1978 NCAA Division II champion soccer team will be part of Falcon hall of Fame.

Legendary soccer coach Cliff McCrath, his 1978 NCAA title-winning men’s team, former coach and Olympic-caliber javelin thrower Virginia Husted, and all-around lifetime Seattle Pacific stalwart John Glancy will take center stage on Saturday morning when they are inducted into the Falcon Hall of Fame.

The ceremony and a brunch preceding it will take place in the Fine Center at First Free Methodist Church, 3200 Third Ave. W., just across from SPU. It begins at 9:15 a.m.

Tickets are $20. Those wishing to attend can register online at www.spu.edu/homecoming.

During a 38-year tenure that began in 1970, McCrath coached the Falcon men to five NCAA Division II soccer championships: 1978, 1983, 1985, 1986, and 1993. The Falcons played in 10 national title games had 37 consecutive winning seasons.

Husted coached Seattle Pacific’s first women’s gymnastics team in 1974, then was the first head coach of its women’s basketball program from 1974-77. She also participated in the 1964 and 1968 U.S. Olympic trials in the women’s javelin.

Glancy has spent 46 years at the school, in capacities ranging from admissions counselor to director of college communications.

Notes

• Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe has been left off the U.S. roster for a training camp ahead of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Midfielder/forward Kealia Ohai also was not among the 25 players announced by coach Jill Ellis. Ohai made her debut with the national team last year, appearing in three matches.

The 31-year-old Rapinoe is a veteran of the last two World Cups but tore her right anterior cruciate ligament in December 2015 and didn’t return until the Olympics last August. The U.S. plays Germany on March 1 at Chester, Pa.

• Ethan Bear scored 7:15 into the third period to lift the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 WHL victory over Victoria. Mathew Barzal had four assists for the T-birds, who led 4-1. Keegan Kolesar scored twice.