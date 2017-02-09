The 81-year-old McCrath is thrilled by the honor and ready to put any lingering animosity over his 2007 firing as the school’s men’s soccer coach behind him. “There’s no need to drag any of the old festering things out,” he said.

On the first day of turnout each year, Cliff McCrath always had the same message to his teams at Seattle Pacific University: “If you think this is just about soccer, go home now.”

With McCrath, it always has been about so much more — even though there is no more seminal (or colorful) figure in Seattle’s soccer history than him. And on Saturday, when the 81-year-old McCrath takes his rightful, and long overdue, place in SPU’s Athletic Hall of Fame, his soccer accomplishments will tell just a small part of the story.

It’s not that those feats are small, mind you. In his 38-year career at Seattle Pacific, McCrath won five NCAA Division II championships (the first of those, the 1978 Falcons team, will be honored with him). McCrath made it to the title match five other times, advanced to the postseason 30 times and put together 37 consecutive winning seasons after going 0-7-3 in 1970, his first year, when “we considered it a big victory if the second time we played the same team, we held them to fewer goals,” he recollected.

McCrath’s final record at SPU was 512-190-87, the best in Division II history, and his overall mark in 49 years of coaching was 597-233-95, putting him 10 wins shy of the overall record at any level.

The fact that McCrath was never allowed to track down that record, shockingly forced by Seattle Pacific’s athletic director and university president to step down at age 71 in 2007, still rankles his vast network of friends, colleagues and former players.

“That hurt a lot,” said one of his oldest friends, Joe Bean — who happens to hold the coaching record that McCrath was pursuing. “It took him a long time to get over it, but being a Christian guy, Cliff handled it the right way. He let others come to his defense. It did bother him, but it bothered friends like myself and others more.”

Those same people believe strongly that McCrath should have been in SPU’s first Hall of Fame class in 2003. But SPU is doing the right thing now by inducting McCrath, along with track athlete John Glancy, and former coach and Olympic-caliber javelin thrower Virginia Husted. The school has a new president and athletic director, and they realized it was simply wrong to remain ostracized from the greatest ambassador the athletic program, if not the school, ever had.

“We realized it was a glaring omission not having him in there,’’ said Jackson Stava, named SPU’s athletic director last July.

Stava had not even met McCrath when he called to tell him about the Hall of Fame honor. But Stava had learned quickly that McCrath’s accomplishments were epic.

“We had a good conversation about what it would look like to turn the page and celebrate the standards he set for what success looks like at Seattle Pacific, and in the soccer community,” Stava said.

McCrath, an ordained minister, is thrilled by the honor and ready to put any lingering animosity behind him.

“There’s no need to drag any of the old festering things out,” he said.

Instead, it’s the perfect time to celebrate, again (this is McCrath’s ninth Hall of Fame, including induction in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 1993), his amazing legacy. And as mentioned, it goes far beyond soccer, even though I could write a book on what McCrath has meant to the growth of the sport here at all levels. That starts with 40 years running the Northwest Soccer Camp, as well as a key role in forming the original NASL Sounders in 1984 and re-forming them in the MLS in 2007.

You could focus, instead, on McCrath’s philanthropic endeavors, including leadership roles in such organizations as Save the Children, Soccer in the Streets and Soccer Saves — humanitarian outreaches to under-privileged youth around the world.

Coaches around the state talk about McCrath’s willingness to conduct a clinic, free of charge, for whomever asked, decade after decade.

“He was among those evangelists for the game, building the foundation for what we now know is the best soccer community in the land,” said Frank MacDonald, SPU’s assistant athletic director for sports information for 23 years.

Former players still tell McCrath they find themselves often citing the advice he gave them, and many call him to discuss important life decisions. More than 150 of his SPU players went on to become coaches, including his son Steve, who played on the Falcons’ 1986 title team and for the past 19 years has been coach at Barry University in Miami.

Wherever he goes in the soccer world, Steve McCrath hears testimony about how much his father meant.

“I think his real legacy is foundational people building,” he said.

Cliff McCrath, who overcome a troubled childhood in Detroit that included an abusive, alcoholic father, sees it much the same way.

“When I go to bed at night, I don’t think about trophies,” he said. “It’s the lives of the guys I coached and the friendships still in place.”

McCrath is one of those unforgettable people, a raconteur who can weave a story with the best of them (often with the apologetic phrase, “I’ll bring this to a quick close, because it’s too late for a short story.”). Bean believes, sincerely, that McCrath has a genius IQ, which he utilized, along with his irreverent sense of humor, to become a coaching legend. McCrath long ago dubbed himself “Uncle Nubby” because of a childhood accident that cost him three fingers.

“He maximized that handicap. He’s just a winner, and a fighter,” Bean said. “He came up from nothing on the streets of Detroit, but that galvanized his grit.”

And at 81, McCrath is hardly slowing down. He says that he’s fit enough to play a game of hockey (his first athletic love) and knock you into the boards. He’s a doting grandfather and has become a rabid Oregon fan now that grandson Keith Smith, a 6-foot-7 freshman out of Rainier Beach High School, is playing on the Ducks’ basketball team.

“He’s got such great energy,” Steve McCrath said. “He’s perpetually 65.’’

“He’ll tell you he’s going to live forever,” Bean added.

And now, Cliff McCrath will do just that in Seattle Pacific’s Hall of Fame.