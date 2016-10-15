Central Washington overcame the sodden terrain of Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats shut out Western Oregon 35-0 in a homecoming matchup.

Despite the greasy conditions, the Wildcats (5-2, 4-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) were able to build a 21-0 first-half lead. Central capped the game with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tyren Sams to extend its winning streak to five games.

The highlight of the day happened on Western Oregon’s (3-4, 2-3) opening drive of the second half when senior defensive lineman Tovar Sanchez recorded his second sack of the game and became the school’s all-time leader in sacks. Sanchez had three sacks to bring his career total to 26 and his season total to eight.

Whitworth 45, at PLU 41

Duke DeGaetano rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yard scoring scamper with 41 seconds left to lift the Pirates over the Lutherans.

Ian Kolste passed for 349 yards and two TDs for Whitworth (5-1, 3-0 Northwest Conference).

Cole Chandler and Kellen Westering each scored two touchdowns for PLU (3-2, 2-1).