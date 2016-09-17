Andrew Elffers threw two touchdown passes in the last 4:02 of the game as Azusa Pacific beat Central Washington 27-17 Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

ELLENSBURG — Andrew Elffers threw two touchdown passes in the last 4:02 of the game as Azusa Pacific beat Central Washington 27-17 Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

Elffers tossed a 45-yard scoring strike to Aaron Baltazar to take a 20-17 lead for the unbeaten Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference). Elffers added a 20-yard TD pass to Ethan Zeidler in the last two minutes.

Elffers had three scoring passes overall. Baltazar also scored on a 1-yard run.

Justin Lane threw two touchdown passes for Central Washington (1-2, 1-1). He found Christian Cummings on a 25-yard TD play in the second quarter and hooked up with Jesse Zalk on an 18-yard TD play in the fourth quarter.

Whitworth triumphs

LA VERNE, Calif. – Duke DeGaetano’s 2-yard run with 23 seconds to play lifted visiting Whitworth to a 48-42 win over La Verne.

The Pirates (2-1) outscored the Leopards 17-0 over the final 17 minutes of the game.

La Verne (0-2), defending champions of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletics Conference, finished with 658 yards of total offense. Whitworth had 641 yards of offense.

Ian Kolste completed 40 of 59 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Whitworth. He also ran 10 times for 50 yards. Duke DeGaetano ran 14 times for 87 yards and two scores. Chase Naccarato caught 15 of Kolste’s passes for 138 yards. Garrett McKay finished with seven receptions for 139 yards and two scores. Kevin Thomas also caught a touchdown pass.