Washington junior cross country runner Amy-Eloise Neale won the NCAA West Regional championship Friday afternoon in Sacramento, Calif., and the UW women finished second to secure an automatic bid to nationals.

Washington junior cross country runner Amy-Eloise Neale won the NCAA West Regional championship Friday afternoon in Sacramento, Calif., and the UW women finished second to secure an automatic bid to nationals.

The Washington men’s team finished 10th but junior Fred Huxham was third overall and should advance to NCAAs as an individual.

Stanford took the women’s title. The Huskies had the lead at the first two splits, but at the third split UW had fallen back to fourth place.

Neale ran the 6,000 meters in 19:27.8 and won by more than 12 seconds. She is the third Husky to win the women’s regional title and the first to win the Pac-12 championship and regionals back-to-back. Kendra Schaaf was the last Husky to win regionals, in 2009, and Regina Joyce also won in 1980.

Washington sophomore Charlotte Prouse was 10th in 19:51.

Washington State’s men were fifth and should receive an at-large bid to the NCAAs for the second consecutive year. The Cougar women were 20th.

For the second straight season, Sarah Reiter will advance to the NCAAs after finishing sixth in 19:43.8. The EWU women were 20th and the men 26th.

Gonzaga’s men and women were 12th and 16th.

Emerald Downs sets race dates

Emerald Downs has announced a 70-day live racing season in 2017, with opening night on April 8 and closing day Sept. 17.

The race dates were approved at the Washington Horse Racing Commission meeting. The 70-day season takes place over 24 weekends, which is one more than 2016.

Post times remain 2 p.m. most weekends and holidays and 6:30 p.m. Fridays; Saturday twilight racing returns in July with 6:30 p.m. posts.

In 2016, average field size of 7.43 horses was up from 6.86 in 2015, and average total daily handle, $975,434, was up 16.8 percent from $835,037. When compared against the figures from the 2014 season, handle has risen 33.3 percent.

The 2017 stakes schedule featuring the 82nd running of the Longacres Mile will be released in January, and the stable area opens Feb. 1.

Men’s basketball

Coleman Wooten posted his first double-double for Seattle Pacific, a 26-point, 11-rebound performance that sparked a 102-90 season-opening win over Humboldt State in the first round of the Sodexo Challenge at Brougham Pavilion.

The Falcons registered the first official victory for Grant Leep in his head-coaching debut.

Wooten hit 9 of 13 shots from the field, including 5 for 8 on three-pointers. His 11 boards keyed SPU’s 48-27 rebounding advantage. The 26 points more than doubled the previous career high of 12 by the sophomore forward.

Senior center Joe Rasmussen tallied 19 of his 22 points during the first half. Tony Miller scored 17 points for SPU and Will Parker added 13.

The Sodexo Challenge concludes Saturday. SPU clashes with Hawaii-Hilo at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Erica Pagano scored 12 points and Rachel Shim had 10 as Seattle Pacific had five players in double figures to roll past Fresno Pacific 90-39 in the season-opening Sodexo Tip-Off Classic at Brougham Pavilion.

In the same tournament, Taylor Peacocke had 28 points and Kiana Gandy 26 as Western Washington beat Humboldt State 91-49.

Women’s soccer

Seattle Reign FC forward Beverly Yanez will be on loan with Melbourne City FC of the Australian W-League for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) offseason.

Yanez will join Reign teammates Jess Fishlock and Lauren Barnes at Melbourne City.