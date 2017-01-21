Former offensive-line coach has been in the program for 20 years.

Aaron Best, a 20-year veteran of the Eastern Washington football program, was named its 21st head coach Saturday.

Athletic director Bill Chaves made the announcement on Twitter, saying Best would be introduced Monday.

Best has spent 20 seasons as a player and coach at Eastern, including the past nine as Eastern’s offensive-line coach under former head coach Beau Baldwin. Baldwin announced Monday he was leaving Eastern to take the offensive-coordinator position at California.

Best is only the fifth head coach since 1979 for the Eagles, and the third who played collegiately as an offensive lineman.

Hockey

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Vancouver Giants 6-1 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Ryan Gropp had three assists for the Thunderbirds (25-15-3-1), who also got goals from Turner Ottenbreit, Alexander True, Sami Moilanen and Luke Ormsby.

• Kevin Davis scored two goals and the U.S. Division-leading Everett Silvertips defeated the host Tri-City Americans 4-2. Brandson Hein and Connor Dewar also scored goals for Everett (30-6-7-1), and backup goaltender Mario Petit made 22 saves. The Silvertips play Spokane on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Men’s basketball

Coleman Wooten tallied 23 points while Seattle Pacific teammate Tony Miller scored 10 of his 17 during the decisive five-minute stretch of a 94-75 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory over Montana State Billings at Brougham Pavilion. The Falcons (8-10, 4-6) halted a three-game losing streak.

Women’s basketball

Alaska Fairbanks (9-8, 5-5) scored 16 of the final 21 points and went on to beat Seattle Pacific 72-59 in a GNAC game at Brougham Pavilion. The short-handed Falcons (13-5, 5-5) were hit with their fourth loss in a row. Junior guard Jordan McPhee led SPU with 14 points.

• Ashli Payne had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat host Southern Utah 67-66. Southern Utah (5-13, 0-7) had the ball with seven seconds left but missed a 15-foot shot from the baseline. Delaney Hodgins had 13 points and nine assists for the Eagles (10-8, 5-2 Big Sky).

Women’s tennis

After falling behind 3-0 to host Alabama, Washington won four straight singles matches to defeat the Tide 4-3. Kenadi Hance won a third-set tiebreaker for the winning point for the Huskies.

Gymnastics

Darian Burns tied for third place on the vault, helping Seattle Pacific finish with a season-best score of 189.700 at the Oregon State triangular. Burns received a score of 9.80.

Curling

Luc Violette, Ben Richardson and Nick Connolly from Seattle’s Granite Curling Club qualified for the World Junior Championships in South Korea after their performances at the U.S. Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D.