This is part three of a series looking at the Pac-12 Networks successes and failures.

For all the criticism of the Pac-12 Networks, the voices that matter most — the conference’s presidents and chancellors — are more than pleased with the networks and commissioner Larry Scott’s leadership.

We know this because I spoke to two of them.

Yep, two out of the 12.

Normally, that would be far too small of a sample size. But the situation at the highest level of the conference is anything but normal, particularly on the issues addressed here.

Remember, Scott was hired by 10 presidents, not 12, and of the 10, only three remain in power: UCLA’s Gene Block, Oregon State’s Ed Ray and Arizona State’s Michael Crow.

I spoke with Ray and Crow, who are viewed by Hotline sources as the most influential members of the leadership group, and both are happy with the state of affairs. Scott’s approval rating, it seems, is at least 66 percent. (Block was out of town and unavailable.)

What of the remaining presidents and chancellors? Here’s the fascinating aspect, the reason for my limited scope of research.

Max Nikias took charge of USC after Scott was hired but before the Pac-12 Networks launched.

The other six schools that hired Scott and green-lighted the networks (Arizona, Stanford, Cal, Oregon, Washington and Washington State) have all changed presidents in the past two years.

There has been more turnover in the ivory towers than on the sidelines.

When plotting the Hotline’s series on the Pac-12 Networks, it struck me as essential to include perspective from the presidents and chancellors — not only because they are Scott’s bosses but also because they take a longer, broader view than fans, media and athletic department officials on the front lines.

And alternative viewpoints matter, especially when they’re the ones that ultimately, you know, matter.

Get Pac-12 Conference news in your inbox. Sign up for the Pac-12 Hotline newsletter.

Without their perspective, we’d have an incomplete picture of the Pac-12 Networks and Scott’s leadership (those things are deeply interconnected, by the way).

By no means is this an attempt to discount the significance of Colorado’s Phil DiStefano, who was appointed in 2009, and Utah’s David Pershing, who assumed office after the Utes joined the conference (and is stepping down).

But because of the sweep of their tenures and influence within the lesdership group, Crow, Ray and Block are the best-equipped to provide the necessary context. (And I got two of the three.)

“What we thought we needed was a gifted professional in the area of sports enterprise that could help us build the network, renegotiate the TV contract and drive the conference forward to acquire the resources that we needed,” said Crow, who served as chair of the conference board when Scott was hired in 2009. “He has been able to deliver on each of the things we asked him to do …

“We also have a bigger conference. We also have alignment within the conference, not some (athletic departments) with a higher share (of revenue). We don’t have some of the bickering that goes on with some other conferences.

“Am I happy with all that as the outcome? I am, for the conference and for Arizona State.”

(Listen to my interview with Crow below.)

Ray shared Crow’s general sentiment — “I feel good about Larry’s efforts to position us for the future” — and noted that the conference should use the Pac-12 Networks and any other mechanism available to broaden its reach, not just nationally but worldwide.

College athletic administrators inside and outside the Pac-12, have questioned the overseas initiatives (for example: the men’s basketball games in China), especially with the networks lagging in distribution and income. But the presidents clearly share Scott’s view — they helped set that agenda, in fact.

“The goal going forward is to reach as broad and deep an audience as possible,” Ray said. “We see ourselves as part of the Pacific Rim, and we’ve made connections there. There’s a global market to tap.

“As I look two decades from now, I think schools in the east will wonder, ‘Why were we not doing more abroad?”’

The Pac-12 Networks are a means to that end.

“We a have 24-by-7 channel pushing out Pac-12 sports content, pushing out profiles of Pac-12 athletes, pushing out the kinds of things that we want to project,” Crow said.

“The network doesn’t just break even. It provides returns to the schools” — approximately $2.5 million per school in FY17, per Hotline research — “so we have a better-than-break-even enterprise that does something we couldn’t do before, which is project our identity to millions of people across all sports …

“Even without that, I’m of the view that the network has been successful. And it also has value.

“But more important than that, it’s getting visibility to women’s volleyball and beach volleyball and all these sports that lots of kids are interested in. And we’re projecting high-quality competitiveness of college students going to highly competitive universities, and I think there’s a huge amount of social good associated with that.

“Without the network, we don’t have that. It’s a fantastic asset.”

Related Articles

Pac-12 Networks: The inside story of the DirecTV impasse

Fan poll: What do you think of the Pac-12 Networks?

Pac-12 Networks: Success on multiple fronts

Neither Ray or Crow tried to put a positive spin on the DirecTV impasse, however.

“For people to be critical because we don’t have DirecTV,” Crow said, “that’s not an unfair criticism … There’s a complicated pricing equation.” He added that the contract proposal was “at price point that we can’t accept.”

Ray’s view of Pac-12 Networks distribution and revenue:

“Failure would be losing money, and we are making money. Would It be a greater success if we were making a lot more money? Yes.”

I asked about the revenue deficit relative to peer conference, primarily from media rights: The Big Ten and SEC are expected to distribute at least $10 million more per school per year to the campuses over the next seven years.

“The presidents take a long-term view,” Crow said. “We definitely want to see the revenue numbers enhanced at some point. We’re not overly interested in comparisons with the SEC and Big Ten. They live in their own worlds with their own areas of emphasis.”

For more Pac-12 coverage

follow Pac-12 Hotline on Flipboard.

Crow offered a telling response when asked about the impact media revenue can have on operating budgets — on the pool of money available for recruiting and hiring coaches.

“It’s highly, highly unlikely that you will see Pac-12 schools doing some of the things other schools have done in terms of coaches salaries. There’a belief that there needs to be some self-imposed limits to all this.” (Emphasis mine.)

“This whole notion that it’s all about revenue so you can hire more coaches and pay higher salaries,” he added, “that’s actually a piece of a broader set of equations.”