This is part four of a series looking at the Pac-12 Networks successes and failures.

Thus far, we’ve heard from voices within the conference: Coaches, presidents and a certain commissioner with a deep interest in the Pac-12 Networks’ success. The Pac-12 Hotline’s series now veers outside the Pac-12 perimeter, to the sports media world and a group of panelists with no stake in the outcome.

That impartial view is vital to a comprehensive assessment of the networks.

(Also vital: What the fans think.)

My goal with this installment was to collect feedback from a handful of panelist across the media landscape — from journalists, academics and analysts alike.

I included participants who who don’t watch the network regularly (or at all), and that was intentional.

After all, limited distribution is part of the Pac-12 Networks story — a significant part of the story, in fact.

Each panelist was asked to:

1. Grade and assess the Pac-12 Networks using whatever criteria he/she sees fit.

2. Address the stalemate with DirecTV and the potential outcomes.

3. Peer into the future of the Pac-12 Networks: Should the conference hold tight to the current model, sell equity, eliminate the regional feeds (or something else)?

Oh, and I took the liberty of including my own assessment.

Paola Boivin

Who she is: Former columnist for the Arizona Republic, now professor of sports journalism at ASU’s renown Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Grade: C+

Comment: “Would be higher if I could watch it more often! (I have DirecTV.) I enjoy the studio shows, much of the talent and the overall cosmetics. More than anything, I like a network committed to covering a conference that sometimes seems like an afterthought on other networks. (Yes, I’m a card-carrying member of the East Coast Bias Exists Club). That being said, something is off-kilter when athletic directors and administrators grumble publicly about revenue and when networks like the BIg Ten and SEC generate far more broadcast coin. And I thought by now, its reach would be greater.”

DirecTV: “It all comes down to the decision to go at it alone rather than teaming with a major TV partner. Isn’t that why the other conference deals are more fruitful? I think DirecTV, in its negotiations, has exploited the Pac-12’s lack of muscle.”

What’s next: “Something has to change. Sell equity and secure a TV partner seems to be the most successful formula. I respect Larry Scott’s vision immensely and believe he has done a lot for the conference (I remember what it used to be). But the Pac-12 Networks needs a major facelift.”

Ken Fang

Who he is: Associate editor at Awful Announcing, which writes frequently about college sports programming and distribution issues.

Grade: F

Comment: “As a DirecTV subscriber, I give Pac-12 Networks a hard “F” grade. I’ve been waiting for the networks to appear on my system. Haven’t shown up yet.”

DirecTV: “This has gotten to the point where both sides need to sit down and hash things out, but I’m not optimistic.”

What’s next: “Larry Scott should look at the successes of the Big Ten Network and SEC Network for guidance. B1G partnered with Fox while SEC went with ESPN. Both networks understand the cable game and bundled their channels with their other networks. Pac-12 has no one to partner with. It should sell an equity stake to either ESPN, Fox, NBC or Turner so it can be bundled and improve distribution. The current model isn’t working.“

John Ourand

Who he is: Reporter for the SportsBusiness Daily and arguably the most respected sports-business journalist in the country.

Grade: C-

Comment: “It’s easy to get focused on the Pac-12’s tough revenue and distribution comparisons to other conference channels. But the channels are profitable and give the schools control over 850 live events per year – many of which would never be on television.”

DirecTV: “When the Big Ten Network launched 10 years ago, cable companies did not carry it at first. But they soon faced a subscriber revolt and signed deals for the channel within a year. When Pac-12 Networks launched five years ago, DirecTV did not carry it. But it faced no consumer revolt and realized it could live without the Pac-12. I find it hard to believe that DirecTV would do a deal now without major concessions from the Pac-12.”

What’s next: “I expect the conference to look at some sort of direct-to-consumer offering (think an over-the-top service) to get consumers to sample its programming.”

Dan Shevchik

Who he is: A former competitive swimmer and Harvard graduate, Shevchik is the VP for Sports Media Advisors, a boutique firm with clients throughout the sports world. He focuses on rights valuations and multi-platform media strategies.

Grade: A-

Comment: “Based on the strategic choices at the time, I would give them an A-. It was a higher-risk, higher-reward play that hasn’t turned out to be as lucrative as hoped to date, especially in comparison with others. The end of the story is still TBD though.”

DirecTV: “Only the people in the room for those discussions really know what happened. At a basic level, the Pac-12 and DirecTV don’t see eye-to-eye on the value of the network. Given the ever-evolving media landscape, I would think that at some point the stalemate will get resolved.”

What’s next: “As an outsider, it’s hard to comment. Any of those paths (stay the course, sell equity, eliminate regional feeds) might be optimal depending on the details of the valuation, potential partners, cash flow needs, ongoing costs, etc. It does seem like selling some equity to a partner who could provide negotiating leverage might make sense, depending on the valuation they can get.”

Jon Wilner

Who he is: Guy with computer who has authored a sentence or two about the Pac-12 Networks over the years.

Grade: B-

Comment: I’ll comment with a question: What would Pac-12 athletics look like today if the networks had not been created? Would that alternative reality be better or worse for fans and the conference? Probably a tick worse. Remember: Of all the households that would want the Pac-12 Networks in a perfect world, the vast majority have them in this world. The supply, production and delivery of content is a greater success than the unmet demand is a failure. The issue is the model: In creating the seven-feed structure with 850 live events, the conference overestimated the desire for its content but locked itself into a cost structure that forced it to prioritize subscription fees over distribution.

On DirecTV: The second-tier content on the Pac-12 Networks simply doesn’t generate the demand to force DirecTV’s hand. The likelihood of a deal cannot be discounted entirely, but I would be more than mildly surprised. The Pac-12 cannot afford to meet DirecTV’s pricing terms, and DirecTV has zero reason to cave on its demands. The sides were so far apart at the last serious negotiations — prior to the start of the 2015 football season — that the Pac-12 presidents voted 11-0 against the proposed deal. (WSU was without a president at the time and abstained.)

What’s next: I’ll examine this topic in an upcoming installment of the Hotline series, with commentary from folks who know far more than I do. But keep in mind that Larry Scott has hooked every shred of Pac-12 content to the next round of Tier 1 negotiations, which should ramp up in 2022-23. Each year we draw closer to that window, the less reason exists for the conference has to abandon its current model. It would decimate the long-term value accrued at the expense of short-term cash flow.