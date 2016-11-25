That's right, it's time for the Apple Cup. Follow our live updates, coverage, commentary and photos from Pullman as the Washington Huskies take on the Washington State Cougars with the Pac-12 North championship on the line.
It’s finally here: an Apple Cup for the ages. The No. 6 Washington Huskies (10-1) travel to Pullman to take on the No. 23 Washington State Cougars (8-3) at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at WSU’s Martin Stadium. The game is televised on Fox.
Each with a 7-1 record in the conference, the cross-state rivals are tied for the Pac-12 North lead. Whichever team wins Friday’s Apple Cup — the 109th meeting between the schools — earns a place in the Pac-12 Championship game against the winner of the Pac-12 South division.
And with a victory, the Cougars would likely knock the Huskies out of contention for the College Football Playoffs.
You can get our complete coverage, commentary, analysis and photos from our Seattle Times reporters, columnists and photographers below.
