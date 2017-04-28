EWU's Cooper Kupp is the seventh receiver drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft

After re-writing the record book at Eastern Washington, wide receiver Cooper Kupp will begin the next chapter of his storied career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Kupp was selected by the Rams 69th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. That makes him the second-highest drafted Eagle in EWU football history — behind only offensive tackle Michael Roos, who went to Tennessee with the 41st overall pick in 2005.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound receiver was projected to be a second or third round pick in the lead up to the draft. In his career with the Eagles, Kupp set new FCS career records for receptions (428), receiving yards (6,464) and receiving touchdowns (73).

The Yakima native is known for his soft hands, precise route running and his ball-tracking skills, and could be a big weapon for Rams’ second-year quarterback Jared Goff.

Kupp was the seventh receiver selected in this year’s draft, and the second receiver drafted out of a Washington school. UW’s John Ross was drafted No. 9 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the draft on Thursday night.

“Nothing bothers this kid. He plays with great intelligence and great savvy,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during ESPN’s broadcast of the NFL draft.

Kiper likened Kupp to Green Bay receiver Jordy Nelson, who was the Packers’ second round pick in 2008.

Kupp was undersized and under-recruited coming out of Davis High School in 2012, but honed his abilities at EWU. He could have come out of school early for the NFL draft after his junior season in 2015 but opted instead to return for his senior year with the goal of leading the Eagles to an FCS championship. EWU came up just short, falling to Youngstown State in the FCS national semifinal game.