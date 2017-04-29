Samsom Ebukam joins Cooper Kupp as a member of the Los Angeles Rams

A day after the Los Angeles Rams made Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp their third round draft pick, they drafted his teammate, Samson Ebukam, to join him in the locker room.

Ebukam played defensive end in college but projects as an outside linebacker at the next level. He was selected by the Rams early Saturday morning with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

This marks the first time since 1987 and only the second time in EWU football history that two Eagles have been drafted in the same year.

Ebukam, a co-captain in 2016, finished his EWU career as a third-team All-American, and led the Eagles with 9.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker was born in Nigeria but grew up in Portland, Oregon.

According to a scouting report by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Ebukam has impressed with his intelligence, but is still considered a raw prospect who will need time to develop.

“He lacks desired size and power to play with his hand in the ground and will have to move to an outside linebacker spot,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting report for NFL.com. “His speed, explosiveness, and motor could make him a special teams standout while a team works to develop him as a pass rusher.”

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus sees Ebukam as a solid pass-rushing prospect who could carve out a living in the NFL as a special teams player and a reserve pass rusher.

Per Pro Football Focus: “Ebukam has the athleticism to zone drop, and the physicality to set the edge in the run game but is at his best rushing the passer. Ebukam is a change-of-pace pass-rusher who can provide a different style of pass-rush than the other edge-rushers on the team.”