Sean Miller is seeking to reach his first Final Four as coach of the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats, who won't be the only team standing in the way of No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

March Madness regional previews

East | West | Midwest | South

First glance

By most accounts, this is the most talented roster Gonzaga has ever assembled. Which is good for the top-seeded Bulldogs — because their road to the Final Four will likely be anything but smooth.

The West Region is stacked with quality teams, which includes an Arizona squad fresh off a Pac-12 tournament win, and a pressing West Virginia squad that gives any foe it sees hell.

The Zags still have the best team in the region, and should win it if they play the way they have all season. But make no mistake: If Gonzaga reaches its first Final Four in program history, it’s going to have to earn it.

By the numbers

77 Years that passed before Northwestern finally made the NCAA tournament

26 NCAA tournament games Arizona’s Sean Miller has coached despite never making the Final Four.

41.7 Percentage of Princeton’s offense that’s generated from beyond the the 3-point line (most in nation).

1 Gonzaga’s national ranking according to Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, which is a system that uses the Pythagorean Expectation (think Moneyball) to predict a team’s success.

The contenders

No. 1 Gonzaga

Due to past NCAA tournament failures, people have grown wary of high-seeded Bulldogs teams, but this group is different (and better) than any of its predecessors. The Zags generally have one of the nation’s more potent offenses, but this year, they also boast the country’s second most efficient defense, according to Pomeroy. With a Wooden Award finalist in point guard Nigel Williams-Goss, a 7-feet-1 wrecking ball in center Przemek Karnowski, and a first-round-draft-pick-to-be in sixth man Zach Collins, top-seeded Gonzaga is poised for a deep run.

No. 2 Arizona

Since the return of Allonzo Trier, who missed the first half of the season due to a PED-related suspension, the second-seeded Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the country. They’ve beaten UCLA twice. They beat Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament final. They’ve beaten teams by double digits in 11 of their past 15 games.

Trier leads the team with 17.3 points per game, but right behind him is Finnish freshman Lauri Markkanen (15.6 ppg), the 7-footer whose shooting .432 three-point percentage was second in the Pac-12.

The sleepers

No. 4 West Virginia

The fourth-seeded Mountaineers are a defensive hurricane, forcing more turnovers per possession than any team in the country. There’s a reason this Bob Huggins-coached group is known as Press Virginia.

And since the advanced stats discussion has already been established, we’ll point out that the Pomeroy ratings list West Virginia as the nation’s fifth best team, while ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index ranks it seventh

No. 7 Saint Mary’s

The Gaels’ three double-digit losses to Gonzaga may suggest it isn’t up to par with some of the country’s better teams, but those results say more about how good the Zags are than anything else. St. Mary’s still managed a 28-4 record (16-2 in the WCC) and had a 31-point win and two 13-point wins over BYU, the only team to beat Gonzaga this season.

Headed for a fall

No. 3 Florida State

Third-seeded Florida State started the season 16-1 and are one of the more athletic teams in the nation. But a lack of consistency in the second half of the season, which included four double-digit losses, suggest the Seminoles may have an off day early in the dance.

Star power

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Washington Huskies fans may see him as the one who got away, but the rest of the country sees him as one of the best players in the country. The point guard averaged 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Zags.

Cagiest coach

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Gonzaga’s Mark Few may be the one who best knows how to build a program, and Arizona’s Sean Miller can lure NBA talent to Tucson every year. But if you want the best strategic mind, an in-game adjuster who has been to two Final Fours, Huggs is your guy.

Best players you might not have heard of

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

The sophomore forward is averaging 25.3 points, which is the second most in the country. He scored 51 in a win over Fort Wayne last month.

Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s

The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting .609 from the field. More impressively, ESPN gives him the second-best Player Efficiency Rating in the country.

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

The junior is averaging 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, which is pretty impressive given that he’s only 6-feet-5. His 33-point, 13-rebound performance in a win over Florida State last month stands out as his best game of the season.