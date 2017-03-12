College basketball’s bluest blue bloods hold down the top three seeds in the South, and it would be a surprise if it wasn’t North Carolina or Kentucky or UCLA advancing to the Final Four in Arizona.

First glance

By the numbers

11 Number of national championships for UCLA, most all-time

19 Final Four appearances for North Carolina, most all-time. (Kentucky and UCLA are tied for second with 17 Final Four appearances each.)

2,234 Number of victories for Kentucky since 1903, most all-time. (North Carolina ranks third with 2,200 wins; UCLA ranks seventh with 1,847)

The contenders

No. 1 North Carolina

The Tar Heels lost to Villanova in a thrilling national championship game last year, and they’re back as the region’s top seed. North Carolina went 14-4 to win the ACC regular-season title by two games and is by far the nation’s top rebounding team, boasting a rebounding margin of plus-12.7 (SMU is second at 9.4). .

No. 2 Kentucky

The second-seeded Wildcats again won the SEC’s regular-season and tournament championships. Even with a young roster, John Calipari has the talent to win another national championship.

No. 3 UCLA

The third-seeded Bruins (29-4) lead the nation in scoring (90.4 points per game), field-goal percentage (51.9) and assists (21.5), and they rank in the top 10 nationally in three-point field-goal percentage (40.5).

The sleepers

No. 6 Cincinnati

With a veteran lineup, the No. 6 seed Bearcats went 16-2 in the American Athletic Conference and have maintained the defensive tenacity one expects from Cincinnati.

No. 4 Butler

The Bulldogs long ago shed the underdog role, and they’re 14-5 against tournament teams this season, including a 2-0 record against Big East rival Villanova, the top overall seed.

No. 10 Wichita State

Sure, they’re the Shockers, but much like Butler, rugged Wichita State isn’t sneaking up on anyone these days. As the region’s No. 10 seed, the Shockers might be the most under-seeded team in the entire bracket. They’ve beaten teams by an average margin of 19.6 points per game — only Gonzaga (23.4) has a better scoring margin this season.

Headed for a fall

No. 5 Minnesota

The Golden Gophers, 8-23 a year ago, are a terrific story, but No. 12 seeded Middle Tennessee figures to be a popular upset pick. The Blue Raiders return six players from the team that upset second-seeded Michigan State last year.

Star power

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

The Bruins’ dynamic freshman guard is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists, and is generally projected as the No. 2 NBA draft pick behind Washington’s Markelle Fultz.

Malik Monk, Kentucky

The 6-3 freshman guard is one of the nation’s most prolific scorers, averaging 20.5 points. He scored 47 points in a December victory over North Carolina at home.

Justin Jackson, North Carolina

The junior forward, averaging 18.1 points, was named the ACC player of the year.

Cagiest coach

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

Led the Shockers to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed in 2013, and his teams are 121-19 in the four seasons since. Earning $3.3 million annually, Marshall is one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Best players you might not have heard of

Charles Cooke, Dayton

The senior guard is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for a Flyers team making its fourth consecutive NCAA appearance.

John Collins, Wake Forest

The 6-10 sophomore power forward is nearly averaging a double-double (19.1 points, 9.8 rebounds) and is a projected top-15 pick in the NBA draft.

Jimmy Hall, Kent State

The 6-8 senior, averaging 18.7 points and 10.6 points, led the way as the Flashes qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years.