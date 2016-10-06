SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick once again kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

Kaepernick was joined by teammates Eric Reid and Eli Harrold before Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Several other 49ers players raised their fists during the anthem, including defensive backs Antoine Bethea, Jaquiski Tartt, Rashard Robinson, Chris Davis and Keith Reaser.

No Cardinals demonstrated during the anthem.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL