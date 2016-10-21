The coho fishery on the Snohomish, Skykomish and Wallace rivers has been extended through Nov. 30 after fishery managers agreed the run is still returning much stronger than anticipated.

Fishing for gamefish will also open Saturday (Oct. 22) on the Snohomish, Skykomish and Wallace River to fishing for gamefish.

The sections that will be open are:

Snohomish River (Snohomish County) from the mouth (Burlington-Northern Railroad bridges), including all channels, sloughs, and interconnected waterways, but excluding all tributaries, upstream to the confluence of the Skykomish and Snoqualmie rivers. Open for gamefish Oct. 22. Open for coho fishing through Nov. 30.

Skykomish River from the mouth upstream to the confluence with the Wallace River. Open for gamefish Oct. 22. Open for coho fishing through Nov. 30. Fishing from a floating device is prohibited Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 from the boat ramp below Lewis St. Bridge at Monroe to a point 2,500 feet downstream from the ramp, and from 1,000 feet downstream of the Reiter Ponds outlet to 1,500 feet upstream.

Wallace River from the mouth (farthest downstream railroad bridge) to 200 feet upstream of the hatchery water intake. Open for gamefish Oct. 22. Open for coho fishing through Nov. 30. Fishing from a floating device is prohibited on the Wallace River from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

There is a night closure in effect with fishing open from one hour before official sunrise to one hour after official sunset. Anti-snagging rules apply. Minimum size limit is 12 inches, and daily limit is two coho only.

The dolly varden/bull trout minimum size is 20 inches, and may be retained as part of the trout daily limit. For other trout the minimum size limit is 14 inches and the daily limit is two.

Other gamefish rules, including statewide minimum size/daily limits apply. Sturgeon catch and release fishing is allowed.