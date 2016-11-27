As the lone coastal razor clam dig is underway at Twin Harbors Sunday through Monday during evening low tides only, here is a look by the number as how the season’s shaped up to this point.

Through Nov. 19, a total of seven digging days have yielded a total of 97,829 razor clams on 9,375 digger trips at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

A breakdown by beach shows:

Twin Harbors – 554 diggers on Oct. 16 with 5,239 razor clams for 9.5 clams per person average (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit); 1,012 on Oct. 17 with 14,383 for 14.3; 678 on Oct. 18 with 9,038 for 13.3; 159 on Oct. 19 with 2,391 for 15.0; 810 on Nov. 17 with 10,853 for 13.4; 896 on Nov. 18 with 12,110 for 13.5; and 416 on Nov. 19 with 253 for 0.6.

The season total at Twin Harbors is 4,526 for seven digging days with 54,268 razor clams for 12.0 clams per person average.

Copalis – 307 diggers on Oct. 16 with 3,931 razor clams for 12.8 clams per person average; 698 on Nov. 17 with 10,315 for 14.8; 908 on Nov. 18 with 10,774 for 11.9; and 655 on Nov. 19 with 262 for 0.4.

The season total at Copalis is 2,569 for four digging days with 25,282 razor clams for 9.8 clams per person average.

Mocrocks – 296 diggers on Oct. 16 with 3,976 razor clams for 13.4 clams per person average; 546 on Nov. 17 with 7,736 for 14.2; 843 on Nov. 18 with 6,407 for 7.6; and 595 on Nov. 19 with 160 for 0.3.

The season total at Mocrocks is 2,281 for four digging days with 18,279 razor clams for 8.0 clams per person average.

The season total allocation is 2.9 percent at Twin Harbors; 2.9 percent at Copalis; and 1.9 percent at Mocrocks.

Pending further testing for marine toxins more proposed digs are planned on Dec. 10-18 and Dec. 29-31 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks. Final approval is usually announced the week prior to each series of digs.

Long Beach remains closed due to elevated levels of the marine toxin domoic acid, but could open possibly by the end of next month.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.