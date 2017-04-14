The spring razor clam digs have expanded to include Long Beach, and state Fish and Wildlife officials are looking at ways to craft more opportunity and possibly more days in May to make up for lost time on the southern coast.

“We have some conservation issues to deal with (in regards to snowy plover birds and streaked horned larks nesting areas), and are looking at ways to boost opportunity for the Long Beach area and their clam festival,” said Larry Phillips, the state Fish and Wildlife regional director in Montesano.

Long Beach, which has been closed since the spring of 2016, due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – is open Friday through Sunday (April 14-16) during morning low tides.

Digging will also be open during morning low tides at Twin Harbors from Friday through Sunday (April 14-16); Mocrocks on Friday (April 14) and Sunday (April 16); and Copalis on Saturday (April 15).

Additional tentative digging dates during morning low tides are April 27 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 28 and 30 at Copalis.

Final approval on these digs depend on additional marine toxin testing that could also include Twin Harbors and Long Beach will be announced about a week prior to the openings.

Additional samples for Department of Healthy marine toxin testing will be collected on Sunday, April 16.

The marine toxin testing information below was provided by state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish staff.

The specific toxin levels for razor clams collected from all beaches are listed below. As was noted above, the most recent set of Long Beach marine toxin results have one (of four) areas testing above the action level. Two new sets of razor clam samples, at least one week apart will need to be collected from Long Beach with all testing below the action level, before we can re-open this beach.

Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) on April 11.

Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections. Note that in all of these samples; only razor clam meat tissue is tested.

The following samples were collected on April 2:

Long Beach Area E (north):

Domoic acid, 10 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area OY (middle):

Domoic acid, 9 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area XA (middle):

Domoic acid, 9 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south):

Domoic acid, 10 ppm; PSP,none detected; DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north):

Domoic acid, 2 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle):

Domoic acid, 6 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected