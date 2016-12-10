Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Here are the latest coastal razor clam marine toxin updates.

Copalis and Mocrocks are the only two beaches open during this latest series of digs from Saturday through Sunday during evening low tides only. Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to marine toxin levels hovering above the cutoff action level.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Glenna Gersch, of Vancouver, Wash., wearing a headlamp for nighttime clamming, shows off a razor clam she dug up on on a coastal beach during a nighttime dig.
Other proposed digs are: Dec. 29-31 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

The latest marine toxin samples were collected on Dec. 4:

Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level of 20 parts per million (ppm) for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.

Long Beach Reserve (north)

Domoic acid, 24 ppm
PSP, <42 µg/100g
DSP, pending

Long Beach Area OY (middle)

Domoic acid, 33 ppm
PSP, <44 µg/100g
DSP, pending

Long Bcach Area XA (south)

Domoic acid, 25 ppm
PSP, <39 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south)

Domoic acid, 35 ppm
PSP, non detected
DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north)

Domoic acid, 17 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, pending

The razor-clam digs along the Washington Coast continue to produce great results.
Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm
PSP, <42 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area G (south)

Domoic acid, 25 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, pending

Copalis Area XL (middle)

Domoic acid, 8 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, pending

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

Domoic acid, 9 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, pending

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.