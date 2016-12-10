Here are the latest coastal razor clam marine toxin updates.
Copalis and Mocrocks are the only two beaches open during this latest series of digs from Saturday through Sunday during evening low tides only. Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to marine toxin levels hovering above the cutoff action level.
Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
Other proposed digs are: Dec. 29-31 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks.
The latest marine toxin samples were collected on Dec. 4:
Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level of 20 parts per million (ppm) for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.
Long Beach Reserve (north)
Domoic acid, 24 ppm
PSP, <42 µg/100g
DSP, pending
Long Beach Area OY (middle)
Domoic acid, 33 ppm
PSP, <44 µg/100g
DSP, pending
Long Bcach Area XA (south)
Domoic acid, 25 ppm
PSP, <39 µg/100g
DSP, none detected
Long Beach Area A (south)
Domoic acid, 35 ppm
PSP, non detected
DSP, none detected
Twin Harbors Area XH (north)
Domoic acid, 17 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, pending
Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)
Domoic acid, 13 ppm
PSP, <42 µg/100g
DSP, none detected
Twin Harbors Area G (south)
Domoic acid, 25 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, pending
Copalis Area XL (middle)
Domoic acid, 8 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, pending
Mocrocks Area CP (middle)
Domoic acid, 9 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, pending
For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.
