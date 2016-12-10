Here are the latest coastal razor clam marine toxin updates.

Copalis and Mocrocks are the only two beaches open during this latest series of digs from Saturday through Sunday during evening low tides only. Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to marine toxin levels hovering above the cutoff action level.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Other proposed digs are: Dec. 29-31 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

The latest marine toxin samples were collected on Dec. 4:

Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level of 20 parts per million (ppm) for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.

Long Beach Reserve (north)

Domoic acid, 24 ppm

PSP, <42 µg/100g

DSP, pending

Long Beach Area OY (middle)

Domoic acid, 33 ppm

PSP, <44 µg/100g

DSP, pending

Long Bcach Area XA (south)

Domoic acid, 25 ppm

PSP, <39 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south)

Domoic acid, 35 ppm

PSP, non detected

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north)

Domoic acid, 17 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, pending

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm

PSP, <42 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area G (south)

Domoic acid, 25 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, pending

Copalis Area XL (middle)

Domoic acid, 8 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, pending

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

Domoic acid, 9 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, pending

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.