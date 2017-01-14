Here is the latest razor clam update by Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager:

Digging is open at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches on Saturday (Jan. 14) with a minus-1.0 feet low tide at 7:59 p.m.; and Sunday (Jan. 15) with a -0.4 feet low tide at 8:40 p.m.

New toxin levels for razor clams collected from Twin Harbors are listed below in this message. You will see that one of Twin Harbors samples is above the action level and as a result this beach cannot be included.

Recall, this is the second for the two required samples that all must be below the action levels before digging can reopen.

Unfortunately, because the first set of Long Beach samples were high, there was no need to re-test the Long Beach areas this sample period. However, regular testing will continue on both of these beaches.

More details can be found at: http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

A description of each beach and a map can be found at: http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.

MARINE TOXIN UPDATE

Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) on Jan. 11.

Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP); and 16 µg/100g for Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.

Note that in all of these samples; only razor clam meat tissue is tested.

These samples were all collected on Jan. 9:

Copalis Area XL (middle)

Domoic acid, 6 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

Domoic acid, 6 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north)

Domoic acid, 25 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm

PSP, < 38 µg/100g

DSP, < 1 µg/100g

Twin Harbors Area G (south)

Domoic acid, 19 ppm

PSP, < 38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

This data (including a historical graph) will also be posted to our web site at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/domoic_levels.html.

For more information on razor clams, including how seasons are set, population sampling techniques and how to dig, clean and cook razor clams please see the following link at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fish/shelfish/razorclm/razorclm.htm.

For more information on marine toxins and other harmful algal blooms, see the following links at

http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/research/projects/algal_bloom/index.html.