The next round of coastal razor clam digging was approved to begin this coming week on three coastal beaches, but unfortunately won’t include Long Beach or Kalaloch.

Dates for digging during evening low tides are Tuesday (March 7) at Twin Harbors (low tide is 0.5 feet at 2:33 p.m.); Wednesday (March 8) at Twin Harbors (0.1 at 3:35 p.m.); Thursday (March 9) at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors (minus-0.1 at 4:28 p.m.); Friday (March 10) at Copalis and Twin Harbors (-0.3 at 5:13 p.m.); Saturday (March 11) at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors (-0.3 at 5:54 p.m.); Sunday (March 12) at Copalis and Twin Harbors (-0.1 at 7:31 p.m.); and Monday, March 13 at Twin Harbors (0.3 at 8:06 p.m.).

With the longer daylight hours some of these digs will occur when it is still light out, and diggers won’t need lanterns or flashlights.

An initial round of testing last week for marine toxins showed domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – had dropped just below the 20 parts per million action level at Long Beach, which is the southern-most coastal beach. Domoic acid can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. During the most latest testing it was revealed that levels had shot back up above the 20 ppm cutoff on two of four areas sampled at Long Beach.

Long Beach has been closed since the season began on Oct. 16 due to elevated levels of marine toxins in razor clams.

Kalaloch Beach – originally on the tentative date list – will also be closed during this dig. State Fish and Wildlife could not collect enough clams for a marine toxin sample. The department also plans to do an abundance survey soon to see if there are sufficient clams at Kalaloch to proceed with digs tentatively scheduled later this month and in April.

“We’re not sure what’s happening with clams at Kalaloch,” Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager said. “There were plenty of clams on the beach when we surveyed before the season began. However, we’ve seen a decline in clam numbers since then.”

Turnout during the most recent razor clam digs Feb. 23-28 saw the largest turnout of the fall and winter season on Saturday (Feb. 25).

“We had a good opener Saturday, and it was the biggest crowd we’ve seen so far this season with 17,800 diggers (8,000 at Copalis, 5,000 at Twin Harbors and 5,000 at Mocrocks) and most had their limits,” Ayres said. “I looked back at records and some of our biggest crowd days happen during this time period, and maybe folks are just getting cabin fever.”

Ayres said Saturday wasn’t the greatest day weather wise with cold temperatures peppered with rain showers.

“While many did get their limits on Saturday there was some people who struggled,” Ayres said. “A good lesson is if you don’t find them at one spot keep moving around until you do.”

Digging at Copalis on Feb. 24-26 had 12,210 digger trips with 162,630 clams for 13.3 clams per person average – a daily limit is the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition; at Mocrocks on Feb. 24-26 it was 7,042 with 97,920 for 13.0.

Complete data for the most recent digs at Twin Harbors was unavailable for Feb. 27-28, but from Feb. 23-26 there were 10,968 with 155,454 clams.

Since the season began on Oct. 16, 28,621 digger trips at Twin Harbors has produced 354,289 razor clams for 12.4 clams per person; 38,128 at Copalis had 471,794 for 12.4; 26,192 at Mocrocks had 299,104 for 11.; and 637 at Kalaloch had 1,410 for 2.2

The coast-wide season total is 87,639 digger trips with 1,084,089 razor clams.

To avoid confusion, which has occurred this season, state Fish and Wildlife added new maps of Mocrocks and Copalis to help diggers distinguish between the two beaches. Copalis includes Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas, and Mocrocks includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips. Go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Others tentative planned dates during evening low tides are: March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks; and March 25 at Copalis.

Dates then switching to morning low tides are: March 30, and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.

Final approval on these dates will likely be made a week prior to each series of digs.