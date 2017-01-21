If you’re an angler or shellfish gatherer Im sure just like me you like seeing data, and below is a glimpse of what the 2016-17 coastal razor clam season has produced for diggers.

Digging will be open Jan. 27 (minus-0.5 feet low tide at 6:26 p.m.) at Copalis; Jan. 28 (-0.6 at 7:01 p.m.) at Copalis; Jan. 29 (-0.5 at 7:37 p.m.) at Copalis and Mocrocks; Jan. 30 (-0.3 at 8:13 p.m.) at Copalis and Mocrocks; and Jan. 31 (0.2 at 8:50 p.m.) at Copalis and Mocrocks.

Here is a rundown on how the 2016-17 coastal razor clam digging seasons has fared:

A total of 18 days coastwide has generated 33,673 digger trips with 365,567 razor clams harvested. The breakdown coastwide by date showed 3,007 diggers trips Oct. 16-19 with 38,959 razor clams; 6,367 Nov. 17-19 with 58,870; 4,842 Nov. 26-27 with 37,798; 5,514 Dec. 10-11 with 67,294; 6,473 Dec. 30-31 with 75,678; 637 Jan. 8-9 with 1,410; and 6,831 Jan. 13-15 with 85,559.

Long Beach has been closed all season, and will reopen once marine toxin levels have subsided.

Twin Harbors was open Oct. 16-19 (12.9 clams per person average, and the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit), Nov. 17-19 (10.9) and Nov. 26-27 (7.8) before closing due to a rise in marine toxin levels above the cutoff threshold.

A total of eight digging days at Twin Harbors saw 9,368 digger trips with 92,065 razor clams for an average of 9.8 clams per person (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).

Copalis Beach was open Oct. 16 (12.8), Nov. 17-19 (9.4), Dec. 10-11 (11.6), Dec. 30-31 (12.4) and Jan. 13-15 (14.0).

A total of 11 digging days at Copalis saw 13,527 digger trips with 165,945 razor clams for an average of 12.3 clams per person (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).

Mocrocks beaches was open Oct. 16 (13.4), Nov. 17-19 (7.2), Dec. 10-11 (12.8), Dec. 30-31 (10.6) and Jan. 13-15 (10.0).

A total of 11 digging days saw 10,141 digger trips with 106,147 razor clams for an average of 10.5 clams per person (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).

Kalaloch Beach was open Jan. 8-9 (2.2).

A total of two digging days saw 637 digger trips with 1,410 razor clams for an average of 2.2 clams per person (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).