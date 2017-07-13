CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division will take center stage on Day Two of the ACC media days on Friday.

The Coastal Division hasn’t had a repeat champion since 2011, with an underdog often winning the title.

There is even more uncertainty heading into this season with five of the seven teams having lost their starting quarterbacks — Mitch Trubisky from North Carolina, Miami’s Brad Kaaya, Jerod Evans from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech’s Justin Thomas from Georgia Tech and Nathan Peterman from Pitt.

Duke’s Daniel Jones and Virginia’s Kurt Benkert are the only Coastal Division starting quarterbacks returning from last year.

However, the division does feature some of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, including Duke’s David Cutcliffe and Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson.

The day will also include coaches and players from the Hokies, the defending Coastal Division champions.

