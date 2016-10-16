TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer has pronounced himself ready to pitch Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, saying the stitches he needed after cutting his finger repairing a drone shouldn’t be an issue Monday night against Toronto.

Bauer brought a drone with him to a lighthearted news conference Sunday, and he briefly demonstrated how he cut his right pinkie on a propeller Thursday night. Bauer was initially supposed to pitch Saturday, but Josh Tomlin started instead and the Indians won to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Bauer is set to face Marcus Stroman on Monday. The Blue Jays have managed only one run through the first two games of the series, failing to take advantage of the Indians’ injury-riddled rotation.