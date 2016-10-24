CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson running back Wayne Gallman says the hit by North Carolina State defensive back Dravious Wright on Oct. 15 was “dirty” and he wanted a teammate to retaliate.

Gallman said Monday that after he watched a replay of the hit that he had hoped his teammates would have hurt Wright. Gallman went through concussion protocol during the team’s bye week and expects to practice Monday and to play Saturday when the third-ranked Tigers take on No. 12 Florida State.

Gallman did not remember anything after Wright’s first-quarter hit until he was in the trainer’s room several minutes later. When he saw a replay, Gallman was certain the Wolfpack defensive back’s hit — which looked like a helmet-to-helmet blow although no penalty was assessed — was intentional.

The third-ranked Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) visit the Seminoles (5-2, 2-2) in an ACC showdown.

