CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson left the Syracuse game with a bruised right shoulder after getting tackled in the second quarter.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said at halftime the injury didn’t appear serious, calling it a “shoulder stinger.” The team announced Watson would not start the second half, but was available to play if needed.

That seemed unlikely with Clemson up 30-0 on the Orange at halftime.

Watson was injured after he picked up 13 yards on a run and was brought down by Davion Ellison and Rodney Williams. Watson threw an incomplete pass on the next play before coming out of the game. His shoulder was looked at by a trainer for a few moments before he was walked into the locker room.

Earlier, Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey left the game after he was hit hard by Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel. Dungey returned to the sidelines in shorts, a t-shirt and baseball cap.

Watson completed 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.