The local Team Clark rinks lost their men’s and women’s round-robin games in the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett on Sunday.

In women’s play, Madison Bear’s team, with Cora Farrell in charge, earned an 8-6 victory over Lynnwood’s Cristin Clark and her team of Emily Anderson (Broomall, Pa.), Katie Dubberstein (Portage, Wis.) and Sherri Schummer (St. Paul Minn.).

Cory Christensen’s team prevailed over Nina Roth, 4-3.

In other women’s round-robin competition, 2006 Olympian Cassie Potter led her team to a 9-7 win over fellow Olympian Jessica Schultz. Jamie Sinclair’s rink swept past Becca Wood, 12-1.

Earlier, in the second draw of the men’s round robin, teams skipped by Todd Birr (Blaine, Minn.), Craig Brown (Madison, Wis.) and John Shuster (Superior, Wis.) kept their perfect records intact.

Brown and his team of Kroy Nernberger (Madison, Wis.), Jason Smith (St. Paul, Minn.), and Sean Beighton (Seattle) used the last-rock advantage well in earning an 8-5 victory over Brady Clark’s local team, which includes Colin Hufman (Seattle), Philip Tilker (Seattle), Greg Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska) and coach Ken Trask (Seattle).

Women’s golf

• Washington is 15th and last after one round of the prestigious NorthropGrumman Regional Challenge at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California. The Huskies shot a 22-over 306 and were led by Julianne Alvarez, tied for 34th at 3-over 74. UCLA leads at 4-under 280.

• Washington State finished 10th at the Peg Barnard Invitational at Stanford Golf Course.

The Cougars shot 606 (+38). Leading the Cougars was senior Cherokee Kim, who moved 15 spots up the leader board and tied for 18th place (+7, 149).

Tennis

• After a tough 7-0 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday, the Seattle U woman’s tennis team responded by defeating Eastern Washington 5-2.

The Seattle U men defeated Linfield 7-0.