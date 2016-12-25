Shellfish gatherers have some winter lcma dn oyster options in some areas of Puget Sound heading into the New Year.

State Fish and Wildlife say clam populations at four beaches in Jefferson, Clallam and Island counties will allow an extended opportunity.

In Jefferson County, Fort Flagler near Port Townsend will be open Jan. 1 through April 15, and July 1 through Dec. 31; and the Point Whitney Tidelands in northern Hood Canal will be open Jan. 1 through March 31.

In Island County, Freeland County Park on Whidbey Island is open Jan. 1 through May 15. Sequim Bay State Park in Clallam County is open Jan. 1 through June 30.

Longer opportunities for oysters can be found at three public beaches while another will be faced with a shorter season compared to this past season.

Oysters can be gathered at Fort Flagler from Jan. 1 through April 15, and July 1 through Dec. 31; Freeland County Park is open Jan. 1 through May 15; and Sequim Bay State Park is open Jan. 1 through June 30.

The season will be shortened for clams and oysters at West Penn Cove near Coupeville, which is open June 1 through Dec. 31, but closed Jan. 1 through May 31.