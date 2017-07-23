MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed Danilo from Real Madrid, increasing the Premier League club’s threadbare options at full back after selling Aleksandar Kolarov to Roma.

City says the Brazilian defender, who can play on either flank as well as at center back, has signed a five-year contract. The move is subject to Danilo receiving a British work permit.

City has a shortage of wide defenders after releasing Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna last month and then allowing Kolarov to move to Italian side Roma on Saturday.

Kyle Walker, who joined from Tottenham, was the only other full back available to City manager Pep Guardiola before the signing of Danilo.

Danilo is leaving Madrid two years after joining from Porto.