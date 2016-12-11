Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green will sit out his third straight game with a hamstring injury against Cleveland on Sunday, again depriving quarterback Andy Dalton of his favorite target.

Green had eight catches for 169 yards in Cincinnati’s win over Cleveland on Oct. 23.

Meanwhile, for the Browns, quarterback Robert Griffin III returns to the lineup while the Browns will not dress quarterbacks Josh McCown or Kevin Hogan. McCown has made three starts while Hogan rushed for 104 yards against the Bengals earlier this season.

Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is active after missing last week’s game at Green Bay because of elbow/wrist injuries. Texans CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) and Colts LB Robert Mathis (biceps) are inactive.

The Tennessee Titans will be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey against the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos because of a sprained foot. They also will be without wide receiver Kendall Wright, a surprising healthy scratch.

Casey, a Pro Bowl lineman last season, is missing just the second game of his six-year career. He also missed the 2013 season finale with a foot injury. This time, he sprained a foot Nov. 27 in a 27-20 win at Chicago.

Wright has not been on the injury report for weeks. He ranks fifth on the Titans with 25 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia starting right guard Brandon Brooks is sidelined by an illness for the second time in three games. Brooks also missed a Monday night game against Green Bay on Nov. 28. He was hospitalized that night.

Rookie Isaac Seumalo will make his second career start in Brooks’ place. The Eagles are also missing starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the third straight game. Vaitai has filled in for Lane Johnson, who has two games remaining on his 10-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without running back Chris Ivory for the second consecutive week because of a hamstring injury. Center Brandon Linder (ankle) also was inactive. Both had been listed as questionable.

The Jaguars (2-10) previously ruled out receiver Allen Hurns and running back Denard Robinson.

The Vikings (6-6) downgraded linebacker Edmond Robinson (hamstring) and cornerback Marcus Sherels (rib) on Saturday. Minnesota also will be without safety Harrison Smith (ankle) for the first time this season.

The full list of each team’s inactive players for Sunday’s early games.

PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO

Steelers: QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, RB Daryl Richardson, G Ramon Foster, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, LB Lerentee McCray, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian

DENVER AT TENNESSEE

Broncos: QB Austin Davis, CB Lorenzo Doss, LS Casey Kreiter, LB Brandon Marshall, G Connor McGovern, WR Jordan Norwood, OG Billy Turner.

Titans: DL Jurrell Casey, WR Kendall Wright, RB David Fluellen, DB Curtis Riley, LB Justin Staples, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro.

WASHINGTON AT PHILADELPHIA

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfield, WR Rashad Ross, RB Matt Jones, S Will Blackmon, G Spencer Long, DE Anthony Lanier, G Shawn Lauvao.

Eagles: RG Brandon Brooks, WR Dorial Green-Beckham, RB Kenjon Barner, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, G Dillon Gordon, OL, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Taylor Hart.

ARIZONA AT MIAMI

Cardinals: S Tyrann Mathieu, DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Tharold Simon, G Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Ed Stinson.

Dolphins: LB Kiko Alonso, CB Xavien Howard, C Mike Pouncey, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Thomas Duarte, WR Rashawn Scott, DE Mario Williams.

SAN DIEGO AT CAROLINA

Chargers: CB Brandon Flowers, RB Ronnie Hillman, TE Asante Cleveland, C Max Tuerk, OT Tyreek Burwell WR Geremy Davis, NT Ryan Carrethers

Panthers: RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB David Mayo, LB Luke Kuechly, OT Daryl Williams, DT Kyle Love, TE Chris Manhertz, DE Charles Johnson

CINCINNATI AT CLEVELAND

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, S Derron Smith, LS Clark Harris, Christian Westerman, WR James Wright, E C.J. Uzomah, DE Wallace Gilberry

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, DB Trae Elston, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Shon Coleman, DL Tyrone Holmes

CHICAGO AT DETROIT

Bears: WR Eddie Royal, WR Marquess Wilson, DB Johnathan Banks, DB De’Vante Bausby, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, NT C.J. Wilson, OL Mike Adams,

Lions: RB Theo Riddick, C Travis Swanson WR TJ Jones, QB Jake Rudock, LB Thurston Armbrister, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Khyri Thornton

HOUSTON AT INDIANAPOLIS

Texans: QB Tom Savage, WR Braxton Miller, CB Johnathan Joseph, RB Tyler Ervin, LB John Simon, OL Josh Walker, DE Ufomba Kamalu

Colts: CB Patrick Robinson, S Clayton Geathers, OL Austin Blythe, OG Denzelle Good, DL Zach Kerr, LB Lavar Edwards, LB Robert Mathis

MINNESOTA AT JACKSONVILLE

Vikings: S Harrison Smith, LB Edmond Robinson, CB Marcus Sherels, C Joe Berger, DT Sharrif Floyd, OT Rashod Hill and QB Taylor Heinicke

Jaguars: RB Chris Ivory, C Brandon Linder, WR Allen Hurns, RB Denard Robinson, S Peyton Thompson, OL Jeremiah Poutasi and QB Brandon Allen

