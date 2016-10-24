Chum salmon take center stage in marine area fisheries
October 23, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John’s Creek
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|6
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Sandy Point Marina/Ramp
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|12
|23
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Kelp greenling (1)
|
October 21, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Tahuya Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 20, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 19, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 18, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 17, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John’s Creek
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
