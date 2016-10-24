Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

October 23, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Home Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 18 0 0 4 0 0
John’s Creek 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

October 22, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John’s Creek 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 6 9 0 0 0 0 0
Sandy Point Marina/Ramp 2 5 2 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 12 23 4 0 0 0 0 • Kelp greenling (1)

October 21, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Tahuya Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 3 6 2 0 0 0 0

October 20, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Washington Park Launch Ramp 4 7 3 0 0 0 0

October 19, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

October 18, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 1 1 1 0 0 0 0

October 17, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John’s Creek 0 5 0 0 1 0 0

