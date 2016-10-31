Chum dominate catch in open marine areas, but hatchery chinook become fair game starting Tuesday
View
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
October 30, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|6
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|42
|0
|0
|90
|0
|0
|
|
|John’s Creek
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Salsbury County Park Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|12
|20
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 29, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|5
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Quilcene Bay Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Sandy Point Marina/Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|
October 28, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|37
|0
|0
|46
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Salsbury County Park Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skyline Marina/Sling (Flounder Bay)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|7
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 27, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John’s Creek
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 26, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|
October 25, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John’s Creek
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
October 24, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|16
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|
|
|John’s Creek
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|
Seahawks Fan Fix
Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.