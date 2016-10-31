Share story

Mark Yuasa
October 30, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 6 12 4 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 42 0 0 90 0 0
John’s Creek 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
Salsbury County Park Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 12 20 5 0 0 0 0

October 29, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 5 10 4 0 0 0 0
Quilcene Bay Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sandy Point Marina/Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 1 5 0 0 2 0 0

October 28, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 4 9 1 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 37 0 0 46 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Salsbury County Park Ramp 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Skyline Marina/Sling (Flounder Bay) 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 7 12 8 0 0 0 0

October 27, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John’s Creek 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

October 26, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 6 0 0 2 0 0

October 25, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John’s Creek 0 7 0 0 1 0 0

October 24, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Hoodsport Shore 0 16 0 0 9 0 0
John’s Creek 0 4 0 0 2 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.