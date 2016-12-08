KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson left Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Raiders late in the first half after falling to the turf untouched and immediately grabbing his left Achilles — an eerily familiar sight for the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

Kansas City had just taken a 21-3 lead in their AFC West showdown when Johnson fell to the turf away from the play. He ripped off his helmet and slammed it to the ground, and the look of frustration on his face was clear as the training staff and coach Andy Reid ran onto the field.

Johnson ruptured his right Achilles in similar fashion two years ago.

The training staff took off Johnson’s left shoe, and he was helped off the field without putting any weight on the foot. He spent the rest of the half sitting on one of the heated benches.

The Chiefs wasted no time ruling him out for the game.

The 34-year-old Johnson, already the Chiefs’ career tackles leader, had been having another stellar season. He came into the game with 89 tackles, a sack and an interception that he returned for a score to highlight the first year of a $21 million, three-year deal that he signed in March.

Kansas City was already without middle linebacker Josh Mauga, who had season-ending surgery to his hip in training camp, and Justin March-Lillard, who had surgery on a broken hand in October.

The injury to Johnson seemed to deflate the defense, which then allowed the Raiders to march 92 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown that made it 21-10 at halftime.

The Chiefs also lost defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches to back spasms in the first half.

Oakland was missing three starters at kickoff after offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele was scratched late due to an illness. Rookie safety Karl Joseph had been ruled out Wednesday with a toe injury, while defensive tackle Stacy McGee was sidelined by an ankle injury.

