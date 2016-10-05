LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White will be placed on injured reserve with a fractured left fibula, one year after missing his entire rookie season with a stress fracture in the same leg.

White was injured Sunday in a 17-14 victory over the Detroit Lions. In addition to the broken bone, White suffered a high ankle sprain as he was tackled during the third quarter.

White leads the Bears this season in receptions with 19, and has 187 receiving yards. The seventh overall draft pick in 2015, he went on IR during the preseason last year because of left shin injury.