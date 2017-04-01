This winter’s non-stop rainfall is now having a ripple effect on trout production in a north-central hatchery.

State Fish and Wildlife’s Chelan Fish Hatchery reported the heavy rain this past week lead to a loss of thousands of trout produced in the facility that were planned for stocking in north-central lakes.

Around 340,000 rainbow, brook, and tiger trout fingerlings that make up 57 percent of the hatchery’s yearly died on March 21 due to a clogged water intake.

Soil and debris that ran-off a steep hillside behind the hatchery was pushed into the intake, and plugged the screens and cut off water flow to the fish incubation building.

The hillside had undergone re-vegetation from wildfires in 2015 that destroyed all the soil-holding trees compromising the area from all the heavy rain.

State fisheries had indicated they were moving surplus fish from their Columbia Basin and Spokane hatcheries to replace most of the loss. That means popular opening day and high-mountain lakes in Douglas, Chelan, and Okanogan counties will still be planted with about 80 percent of their planned trout stocking this spring. Hatchery personnel will also look at other ways to replace the lost fish.

The Chelan Hatchery – located near the town of Chelan in Chelan County, is one of the oldest trout hatcheries in Washington – using gravity-fed springs as its sole water source.

The hatchery’s yearly production is 1.3-million rainbow, brook, brown, cutthroat, and tiger trout and kokanee for lowland and high lake stocking.

The state hatchery is located next to another hatchery owned by Chelan Public Utilities District and operated by state Fish and Wildlife, which wasn’t affected by the heavy rains, because groundwater wells provide its water.