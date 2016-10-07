BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was involved in a brawl at his brother’s high school football game in New York.

It happened during a game between his brother’s team, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, and Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School on Friday night. Buffalo police suspended the game. There have been no reports of arrests.

The scuffle began after Chad’s brother, Casey Kelly, reportedly took a late hit. Chad ran onto the field, and video shows him being restrained on the field by several coaches.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze told The Associated Press that he talked with Chad by phone since the game, and that the quarterback was back at home with his parents. The Rebels are off this week and don’t play again until Oct. 15 at Arkansas.

“From the version I’ve heard, he didn’t do anything to anybody. They were pulling him back because he gets emotional,” Freeze said. “I probably would too if that were my family.”

Freeze said he’s isn’t planning any discipline for Kelly, but is working to gather more details.

Later Friday night, Freeze issued a statement: “I have spoken to Chad and his family. He understands that he should have handled this difficult situation with his brother differently. He has apologized and we will continue to address this when he returns to campus.”

Chad Kelly has been in trouble before. In 2014, he was arrested after a bar fight, eventually pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The Buffalo native is in his second season at Ole Miss after stops at Clemson and junior college at East Mississippi.

Chad Kelly is second in the Southeastern Conference with 1,596 yards passing this season. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 14th-ranked Rebels.

Jim Kelly starred for the Buffalo Bills.