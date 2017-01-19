Salmon anglers who want to seek out hatchery chinook in the backyard of Seattle’s skyline should make plans to go now.

State Fish and Wildlife had decided to shutdown central Puget Sound for salmon fishing beginning Monday (Jan. 23), which is more than a month sooner than the original scheduled closure date.

Central Sound known as Marine Catch Area 10 – which covers an area from the Apple Tree-Kingston boundary line to Point Wells-northern Vashon Island tip – will achieve the total chinook encounter threshold by Sunday. The salmon fishery was supposed to be open daily through Feb. 28.

Through Jan. 15, the total chinook encounters by sport anglers (fish caught or released) was 92 percent or 2,390 of the 2,597 fish with 208 legal-sized chinook retained.

Central Puget Sound piers open year-round to salmon fishing piers will remain open.

State fisheries is also keeping close tabs on the San Juan Islands (Area 7) where it is about 55 percent through the allowable total encounters. Through Jan. 15, 5,616 total encounters have been achieved with 1,982 legal-size chinook kept. This fishery is supposed to remain open daily through April 30 with a one hatchery-marked chinook daily limit.

Along the eastern side of Whidbey Island (Area 8-1 and 8-2) won’t face a closure at the end of this month. Instead, a temporary closure if necessary will occur when northern Puget Sound (Area 9) reopens for salmon fishing to provide opportunity in mid-Puget Sound area.

Through Jan. 15, 748 legal-sized chinook had been caught in Area 8-1 and 8-2, and was at 60 percent of the total encounters of 3,663 of the 6,125 allowed.

Northern Puget Sound (Area 9) had minimal test fishing results, but has a good legal-mark rate. This area had 1,456 legal-sized hatchery chinook caught when it was open Nov. 1-30, and is sitting at about 51 percent of the total allowable chinook encounters.

The northern Puget Sound salmon fishery – original opening date was Jan. 16 – has been delayed until sometime on late-February or early March allowing state fishery officials time to determine a specific date and provide additional fishing time in early spring. A decision will be made on northern Puget Sound possibly in early February.

State Fish and Wildlife indicates if the sport fishery – which targets hatchery chinook – that covers an area from Port Townsend south to the Edmonds-Apple Tree Cove boundary line could result in an early closure due to achieving the threshold of total chinook encounters prior to the April 15 closure date.

The Edmonds Public Fishing Pier will remain open to salmon fishing, and specific rules can be found in the regulation pamphlet.

Other hatchery chinook fishing options that are expected to remain open for now include eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca open daily through April 15 (1,119 fish or 28 percent of the total allowed chinook encounters through Jan. 15); south-central Puget Sound are open daily through April 30; Hood Canal is open daily through April 30; and southern Puget Sound is open daily through June 30.