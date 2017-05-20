BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a hip injury.

The team made the announcement on Saturday, a day after Thomas left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland in the second half.

Thomas injured the hip in March and aggravated it in Game 6 of the East semifinals against Washington. Team doctor Brian McKeon says if he continues playing, he could have “more significant long-term damage to his hip.”

Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Sunday’s third game of the best-of-seven series. The Cavaliers lead the top-seeded Celtics 2-0.