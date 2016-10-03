NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Cederstrom and Mike Winters will be the umpiring crew chiefs for this week’s wild-card games.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Cederstrom will work the plate for Tuesday’s AL wild-card game between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Cederstrom will be joined by Ted Barrett, Eric Cooper, Will Little, David Rackley and Bill Welke.

Winters is the plate umpire for Wednesday’s NL game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets at Citi Field. His crew includes CB Bucknor, Mike Everitt, Jeff Nelson, Quinn Wolcott and Jim Wolf.

Scott Barry and Mark Carlson will serve as replay officials for the wild-card games.

For the Division Series, John Hirshbeck (Giants/Mets vs. Cubs), Jeff Kellogg (Dodgers vs. Nationals), Joe West (Orioles/Blue Jays vs. Rangers) and Bill Miller (Red Sox vs. Indians) will serve as crew chiefs.