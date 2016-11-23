CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love set an NBA record for points in a first quarter by scoring 34 on Wednesday against Portland.

Love fell three points shy of the league record for points in any quarter, set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson, who scored 37 in the third on Jan. 23, 2015.

Love, who set a team record for points in a period, made 11 of 14 field goal attempts, including 8 of 10 on 3-pointers. He made his first six shots, including five 3-pointers.

He missed his only shot of the second quarter, playing about the final 6 minutes of the period. The Cavaliers led 81-60 at halftime.

Love scored a career-high 51 points while playing for Minnesota on March 23, 2012. His season high in points was 27.