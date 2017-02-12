The Fly Fishing Show is Feb. 18-19 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, and features a wide range of events with fly-tying experts, destination seminars, casting demonstrations, exhibitor booths and classes with expert fly-anglers.

There will also be a Fly Fishing Destination Theater, author’s booth for book signings and purchases, and many activities are directed at Oregon, Washington and British Columbia anglers. Guests can enter to win door prizes valued at more than $60,000 that will include fishing trips, gear and tackle. Special classes with the experts are $85 and includes show admission and pre-registration is required.

Demonstrations and instructors are Gary Borger, Tom Boyd, Ed Engle, Pudge Kleinkauf, Dave McCoy, Jack Mitchell, Jay Murakoshi, Brian O’Keefe, Enrico Puglisi, Denny Rickards, Phillip Rowley, David Paul Williams, Marc Willmason, Carl Zarelli and Skip Morris.

Cost is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free as are Boy Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Active military with ID are $10. Film Festival admission is $15 or $10 with paid admission to the show. Parking is free to attendees. Details: http://flyfishingshow.com/