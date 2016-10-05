NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman prefers to give the team’s prospects a chance at first base and right field next season rather than try for upgrades in the trade or free-agent markets.
New York missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and at 84-78 finished four games out of an AL wild card. The Yankees struggled to a 9-17 start, then improved in the final two months of the season after bringing up catcher Gary Sanchez, right fielder Aaron Judge and first baseman Tyler Austin.
Speaking at his end-of-season news conference Wednesday, Cashman says “there will be some hesitancy to forego giving the kids a chance to take it” but admitted “certainly that can create some problems if they don’t.”
