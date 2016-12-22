PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz briefly left the Eagles’ game in the third quarter Thursday night after taking a late hit from Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon.
Wentz had taken every snap in his rookie season until he banged his head on the ground after Vernon took him down. He looked wobbly but walked off the field on his own. Wentz was taken into the locker room after being examined on the bench. He returned to the game the following series after passing concussion protocol.
Chase Daniel replaced Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in draft, and led the Eagles to the Giants 1 before Ryan Mathews was stopped on fourth down. Daniel completed his only pass for 16 yards.
Daniel signed a $21 million, three-year contract in the offseason after serving as Alex Smith’s backup in Kansas City.
