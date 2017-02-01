TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season.
In a text to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban, Fitzgerald confirmed a report that he had told ESPN’s Jim Trotter on Wednesday that he would play another season.
“Truthful Trotter,” Fitzgerald wrote.
Speaking at the PGA’s Waste Management Open Pro-Am on Tuesday, Fitzgerald said he felt much better physically and had pretty much made up his mind on whether he would return, but wasn’t ready to make it public.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
The Cardinals still have not heard definitive word from quarterback Carson Palmer as to whether he will return.
At 33, Fitzgerald led the NFL in receptions last season with 107.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.