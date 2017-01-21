LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Adam Hadwin shot a 13-under 59 on Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge for the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days.

In cool, clear conditions in the desert after rain the previous two days, the 29-year-old Canadian reached 13 under with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and got up-and-down for par — making a 3-footer — from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.

Justin Thomas had an 11-under 59 last week in Hawaii in the first round of his Sony Open victory. Hadwin matched David Duval’s tournament record, a 13-under 59 on the Arnold Palmer Private Course in the final round of his 1999 victory. Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 12-under 58 last year in the Travelers Championship.

Hadwin took the tournament lead at 17 under after opening at PGA West with rounds of 71 on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and 69 on the Stadium Course.

He’s the first Canadian to break 60 on the tour, and the first player to accomplish the feat on a par-72 course since Duval. The former Louisville player had 13 birdies, running off six in a row on the front nine and five straight on back.