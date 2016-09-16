The Washington commit came down with a 26-yard touchdown pass as time expired as the Thunderbirds beat the Wolverines15-13.

BELLEVUE ­— Even low on energy and sick with the flu, Cade Otton sure knows how to put on a performance.

The 6-foot-6 Otton leapt high in a crowd of defenders and gathered in quarterback Noah Andrews’ 26-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown as time expired and Tumwater escaped with a 15-13 triumph over host Bellevue on Friday night to spoil the Wolverines’ season opener.

After an offseason of turmoil and sanctions, Bellevue (0-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, got to focus on the field instead of issues off it. The Wolverines, who took an intentional safety with 1:31 left when backed up on its own goal and ahead 13-7, looked ready to seal an up-and-down win with a strong second half.

Tumwater (3-0), seeing off longtime coach Sid Otton in his final season and No. 2 in Class 2A, had other ideas. On the Thunderbirds’ final possession, which started on its own 34-yard line, drove to the Bellevue 26-yard line in nine plays with Andrews scrambling and ducking out of bounds to preserve one last play with two seconds remaining.

“On those plays, I kind of have a big zone to throw to with one guy in the front of the end zone, one in the middle and one in the back and Cade’s in the middle,” said Andrews, who hit 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards and two TDs, both to Otton. “I saw Cade and just let it loose. You can always count on him to make some plays. With two seconds left, it doesn’t get better than that.

“We call that play Flutie Left. I was looking at Cade. You just have to go for the big target.”

Otton, the team’s tight end and grandson of the T-bird’s legendary coach, made five catches for 56 yards and two TDs. He overcame a queasy stomach before the game and was in a sea of jubilant teammates and students who swarmed him after the winning catch.

“It was just throw it up in the end zone on the last play, desperation,” Otton said. “Everyone did a great job at the line. …

“It was anyone’s ball. I’m just super proud of the guys fighting through the whole way, even though we were down.”

The Wolverines were playing their first game of the season in Week 3 and just one of six contests this season after sanctions for rule violations and a two-year postseason ban hit the program in the offseason.