The BYU-LSU game will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans after massive flooding in Houston forced it to be relocated from NRG Stadium.

ESPN announced the move Monday. Finding a stadium to play the neutral site game was in the hands of the television network and game organizers who wanted to find a place that allowed convenient access to at least some fans who were already holding tickets. LSU announced refunds would be issued to those who purchased tickets through the school ticket office and resale for tickets to the Superdome would begin Tuesday.

The game is still scheduled to kick off at 9:30 ET.

ESPN said in a statement that Dallas, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Nashville and Orlando also reached out about hosting the game.