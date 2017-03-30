Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

The Quincy Valley Tourism Association conducted another very successful trout derby at Burke Lake on Saturday, March 25th. This was their 7th annual and they have made adjustments over the years to keep the event fresh and even more responsive to what anglers like to see in a derby of this nature.

Attendance was down over previous years, as the date was changed due to the very severe winter weather that kept Burke Lake frozen well past the typical event date, which is the first weekend in March. The change allowed for a great day last Saturday. The weather was clear and warm and those who turned out caught lots of trout.

In the adult division, Felix Pocheco took top honors, with a fish that was 22.75 inches long. Anglers with the five longest fish were included in a drawing for a brand new Smokercraft boat, motor and trailer. Pocheco won the drawing and the boat and the four other anglers received $100.00 as a consolation.

In the youth division Auggie Lee won first place with a rainbow that was 17.25 inches long.

Now everyone is looking forward to the QVTA’s next event; the annual Pike Minnow Derby on May 20th. Details will be available soon.

