Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

It’s just a week away. The annual Burke Lake Trout Derby sponsored by the Quincy Valley Tourism Association is coming up on Saturday, March 25th, and you don’t want to miss it.

Fishing should be very good this year, as the ice has just come off Burke Lake and the trout are hungry!

Once again the folks at the QVTA has gathered together great prizes that includes cash and tackle for both the adult and youth divisions, and someone is going to be pulling home a brand new boat, motor and trailer. There is still time to register on-line for the event by going to fishingmagician.com and clicking on the “Something is Fishy in Quincy” logo on the Home Page.

Tickets are available right now at Hooked on Toys in Wenatchee, the Quincy Chamber of Commerce and Quincy Hardware. You can still register the morning of the event, too.

Look for the big tent in the parking lot at Burke Lake. This is the 7th year that the QVTA has conducted this event and it is always well attended. Plan on bringing your whole family to the annual Burke Lake Trout Derby on Saturday, March 25th.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.