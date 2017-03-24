Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

Spring-like weather should greet anglers that will be participating in the annual Burke Lake Trout Derby coming up this weekend.

The ice that has covered the lake has retreated enough to allow access to the hungry trout, and there should be some heavy stringers weighed for the event. Can you believe it’s the seventh year that the Quincy Valley Tourism Association has put this on?

They have done a great job every year and it continues to be one of the best attended fishing events in Central Washington. If you haven’t registered for the derby you can still do so on Saturday morning. Look for the big white tent in the Burke Lake parking lot. Hope to see you there.

Also, I want to let anglers that are interested in this year’s salmon seasons on the Columbia River that there is an important meeting next Tuesday, March 28th at the Chelan PUD Auditorium.

The forecasts for the 2017 salmon seasons will be presented, as part of the on-going North of Falcon process. WDFW staff will be there to talk about seasons for the mid Columbia River and beyond. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

