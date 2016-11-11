Here are the Lower Columbia River mouth at Buoy 10 historic salmon catch and catch rates from 1982 to 2016:

The preliminary 2016 total catch projections (including release mortalities) include 19,200 chinook and 10,100 coho from 93,400 angler trips. The Buoy 10 recreational fishery is open for chinook retention through Dec. 31.

2015: 108,319 angler trips with 36,535 chinook for 0.34 fish per rod average with 36,920 hatchery coho for 0.34 fish per rod average with a total salmon catch of 73,455 for 0.68.

2014: 107,522 with 26,788 for 0.25 with 57,744 for 0.54 with a total of 84,532 for 0.79.

2013: 65,767 with 22,594 for 0.34 with 7,620 for 0.12 with a total of 20,314 for 0.46.

2012: 65,070 with 18,550 for 0.29 with 7,385 for 0.11 with a total of 25,935 for 0.4.

2011: 49,409 with 10,919 for 0.22 with 7,614 for 0.15 with a total of 18,533 for 0.38.

2010: 52,300 with 6,807 for 0.13 with 7,980 for 0.15 with a total of 14,787 for 0.28.

2009: 72,803 with 5,941 for 0.08 with 48,127 for 0.66 with a total of 54,068 for 0.74.

2008: 32,467 with 8,349 for 0.26 with 8,573 for 0.26 with a total of 16,922 for 0.52.

2007: 36,064 with 3,776 for 0.10 with 8,356 for 0.23 with a total of 12,132 for 0.34.

2006: 40,608 with 1,710 for 0.04 with 3,683 for 0.09 with a total of 5,393 for 0.13.

2005: 55,183 with 9,287 for 0.17 with 6,878 for 0.12 with a total of 16,165 for 0.29.

2004: 68,818 with 16,016 for 0.23 with15,169 for 0.22 with a total of 31,185 for 0.45.

2003: 88,827 with 16,316 for 0.18 with 54,440 for 0.61 with a total of 70,756 for 0.80.

2002: 84,434 with 19,438 for 0.23 with 6,205 for 0.07 with a total of 25,643 for 0.30.

2001: 125,829 with 12,709 for 0.10 with 132,035 for 1.05 with a total of 144,744 for 1.15.

2000: 72,518 with 6,085 for 0.08 with 21,478 for 0.30 with a total of 27,563 for 0.38.

1999: 49,568 with 9,850 for 0.20 with 8,960 for 0.18 with a total of 18,810 for 0.38.

1998: 41,042 with 9,268 for 0.23 with 6,317 for 0.15 with a total of 15,585 for 0.38.

1997: 55,725 with 13,153 for 0.24 with 20,357 for 0.37 with a total of 33,510 for 0.60.

1996: 18,034 with 1,409 for 0.08 with 4,537 for 0.25 with a total of 5,946 for 0.33.

1995: 25,186 with 607 for 0.02 with 5,026 for 0.20 with a total of 5,633 for 0.22.

1994: 9,253 with 0 for 0.00 with 1,795 for 0.19 with a total of 1,795 for 0.19.

1993: 75,774 with 5,288 for 0.07 with 20,932 for 0.28 with a total of 26,220 for 0.35.

1992: 115,481 with 10,655 for 0.09 with 43,082 for 0.37 with a total of 53,737 for 0.47.

1991: 171,680 with 11,588 for 0.07 with 208,678 for 1.22 with a total of 220,266 for 1.28.

1990: 79,636 with 5,203 for 0.07 with 18,463 for 0.23 with a total of 23,666 for 0.30.

1989: 152,770 with 16,392 for 0.11 with 81,915 for 0.54 with a total of 98,307 for 0.64.

1988: 186,051 with 30,770 for 0.17 with 143,417 for 0.77 with a total of 174,187 for 0.94.

1987: 124,594 with 42,100 for 0.34 with 47,170 for 0.38 with a total of 89,270 for 0.72.

1986: 102,190 with 15,600 for 0.15 with 120,422 for 1.18 with a total of 136,022 for 1.33.

1985: 32,156 with 2,655 for 0.08 with 25,387 for 0.79 with a total of 28,042 for 0.87.

1984: 67,365 with 12,177 for 0.18 with 74,370 for 1.10 with a total of 86,547 for 1.28.

1983: 7,128 with 604 for 0.08 with 3,574 for 0.50 with a total of 4,178 for 0.59.

1982: 17,336 with 723 for 0.04 with 18,857 for 1.09 with a total of 19,580 for 1.13.